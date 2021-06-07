Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,441,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

