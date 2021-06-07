Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.52

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 1695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.