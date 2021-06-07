Truist Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Hold

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.