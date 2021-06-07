Ubiq Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $32,287.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,511.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.09 or 0.07654212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01797685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00489564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00176643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00757489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00487882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00414202 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

