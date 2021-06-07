UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

SSP Group stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 303.10 ($3.96). 673,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,885. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.55.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

