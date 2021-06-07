USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

