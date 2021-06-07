USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP remained flat at $$127.48 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,723. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

