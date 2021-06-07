USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.06. 1,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,775. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.76.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.