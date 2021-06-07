USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,450.50. 8,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,453.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,311.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.