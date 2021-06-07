USDJ Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $6.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00283796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00251446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01162300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.83 or 1.00167124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

