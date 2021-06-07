Utrust Achieves Market Cap of $140.80 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $140.80 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.