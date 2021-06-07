Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,743. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

