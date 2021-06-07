Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,383.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,608. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.