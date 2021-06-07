Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 437 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after acquiring an additional 417,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $404.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $382.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.