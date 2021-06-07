VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

GOAT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

