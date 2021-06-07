Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,670,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

