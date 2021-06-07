Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Raised by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,740,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,847. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

