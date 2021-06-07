Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 382,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Universal Display by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.99. 3,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.81. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

