Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Lamb Weston worth $142,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

