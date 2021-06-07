Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $106.50 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.26% of Cogent Communications worth $106,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. 2,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,852 shares of company stock worth $1,325,318 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

