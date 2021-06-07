Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $60.47 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $60,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $1,693,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.36. 1,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,377. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

