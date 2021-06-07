Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $74.06 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,502 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.70% of Rush Enterprises worth $74,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,723. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

