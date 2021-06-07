Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.81% of Alamo Group worth $52,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $383,950.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,378 shares in the company, valued at $33,819,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,444,548 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALG traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.36. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,608. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

