Victoria Oil & Gas’ (VOG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VOG remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday. 139,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,049. The company has a market cap of £15.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.41.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

