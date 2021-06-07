Vid (VI) Price Tops $0.0467

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Vid has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $9,809.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

