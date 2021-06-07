VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.61. 8,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,118. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

