Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.96. 1,367,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,228. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.38, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

