Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,633 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Upwork worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Upwork by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Upwork by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 736,671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Upwork by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $46.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

