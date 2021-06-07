Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,494 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 73,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

