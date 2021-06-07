Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

