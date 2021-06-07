Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $309.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.12 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

