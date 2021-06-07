Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.22, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

