Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

NYSE:CLX opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.79. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.