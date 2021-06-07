Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

WMG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 582,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

