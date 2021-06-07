Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 582,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,367. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.85%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

