Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $739,011.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $739,011.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00282688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00250234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01152699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.96 or 0.99948141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

