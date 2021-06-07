WazirX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.02 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $472.21 million and approximately $52.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

