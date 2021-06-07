WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,645. The company has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

