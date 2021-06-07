WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 17,799 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.60. 407,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,782. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

