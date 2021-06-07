WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 59 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $13.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,797.00. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,141. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,877.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.