WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Graco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $100,828,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

