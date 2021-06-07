WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 1.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.87. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,266. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.