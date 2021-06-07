WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,452 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJAN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.