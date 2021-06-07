WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

