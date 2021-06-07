Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anaplan (PLAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) recently:

6/4/2021 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/28/2021 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $49.51. 12,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,291. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

