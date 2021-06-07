WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report sales of $437.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.14 million and the lowest is $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.70. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.