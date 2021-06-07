Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $266,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

