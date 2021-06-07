WINkLink Price Reaches $0.0005 (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $397.71 million and $24.87 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00288310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.01193719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.59 or 1.00080085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.01104913 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

