Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $223.31 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

