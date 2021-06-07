Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $133,920.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 303,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

